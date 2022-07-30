Gigi Hadid, the photos of the vacation on the Beckham yacht

The place to be for this summer 2022? The Beckhams yacht, now there are no more doubts. David and Victoria are having a dream vacation in the Mediterranean as had not happened for some time. Posh Spice honored his origins by singing a Spice Girls song in a bar in Saint Tropez demonstrating that he still knows all the choreographies very well and tickling the palate of 90s nostalgics, David dusted off his breakdancer skills to the delight of his wife and their friends. Among the guests of the English royal couple, also Gigi Hadid spotted on the Madsummer, the yacht with 10 suites, a private pool, a projection room and a dance floor rented by the Beckhams for nearly two million euros a week.

Platinum blonde hair, a semitransparent Zimmerman polka dot midi dress over the yellow bikini of her Gigi x Frankies Bikinis capsule collection paired with sunglasses: Gigi Hadid was photographed on the Beckhams yacht off Saint Tropez between a tan and a cocktails with the “hosts” showing off the perfect look for a sailing holiday. A special summer for David and Victoria who celebrated 23 years of marriage earlier this month. The couple decided to spend their holidays surrounded by affections: with them a group of friends and the youngest children of the clan, Harper and Cruz who brought his girlfriend Tana Holding. So, what kind of relationship are Miss Hadid and the Beckhams on? As reconstructed from Daily Mailthe super top is childhood friend of Nicola Peltz, the new wife of Brooklyn Beckham: the heiress, in fact, has been linked for more than a year to Anward, brother of the Hadid sisters (and ex of Dua Lipa) from whom split in May 2018 (the story with the Becks eldest then began in October 2019 ed).

Nicola and Brooklyn did not participate in the reunion in Saint Tropez fueling the rumors reported by the tabloids of an alleged tension between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. The Daily Mail analyzed the social interactions between the two Ms. Beckham noting an almost absence of likes and comments between the two from the day of the wedding onwards. “There seems to be some sort of distance between the Beckham family and the Peltz clan, and Brooklyn and Nicola also seem to be moving away from the Beckhams,” the tabloid reads, “it’s probably natural. […] the Beckhams would not be the first parents to see their children marry and become absorbed by the other family. ”What if Gigi were the peacemaker?

Monica Monnis

Web editor since 2009, with a degree in modern literature and communication I have cultivated a passion for writing which then perfectly fit with the interest in the glittering world of celebs born more or less at the time of Justin and Britney.

