Full WWE SmackDown card revealed July 29, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight Friday Night SmackDown episode 1197 live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the complete billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program, which you can see below.



WWE SmackDown card July 29, 2022

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

– Altercation between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin

– Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans

– Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya

– Segment where Jeff Jarrett will give a series of instructions to The Usos and The Street Profits

– The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

– Special message from Paul Heyman (Brock Lesnar is listed to appear in this segment)



SmackDown schedules July 29, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early on July 30): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of July 30): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.