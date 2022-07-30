Free! Fortnite gives you a great item if you meet a simple condition

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Do you want to style your character from Fortnite without spending V-Bucks? If so, you’ll be excited to learn that Epic Games and Nvidia are giving away a cool Battle Royale item. This is a curious peak called Annihilating Antenna, which will be given to players for a limited time

Adding it to your account is really simple, since you only have to fulfill a simple requirement: play the Battle Royale. Of course, you will have to do it in a special way, since it will be necessary to use GeForce Now, Nvidia’s streaming service.

How to get the Annihilator Antenna pickaxe for free? Fortnite?

It has been possible to play for a long time Fortnite from the cloud thanks to various services. One of them is GeForce Now, which has a free membership that you can use to get the Annihilator Antenna pickaxe without spending a penny.

To do this you will only have to use GeForce Now and log in to Fortnite from the platform of your choice, be it a computer, a smartphone, a tablet or a television that has the service application.

Take into account that you will have until August 5 to do it and that you will receive the reward on the 11th of the same month. Epic reported that there is a possibility that the Annihilator Antenna pickaxe will later arrive in the Battle Royale store, but for now it is not confirmed.

“After registering for the service, you will be able to play Fortnite via cloud streaming in GeForce Now using the GeForce Now app or a browser. The service offers individual apps for Windows PC, macOS, Android, Android TV, and LG TV.

Any progress you make while playing from the service will carry over, but as long as you’re linked to the same Epic account you use on other platforms. Below you can see an image of the reward:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

