Fortnite – Reality Seeds: how to complete this challenge

Reality trees are without a doubt THE innovative feature of this winter season. Fortnite. For this reason, Epic Games seeks to make it known through a whole battery of challenges, also included in the season finale.

For this challenge, you will need to break open three reality seed pods. These pods are those big purple bulbs found in the roots of the Great Tree of Reality.

Where to find reality seed pods?

You’ll find these bulbs in various places on the map, as the great roots of the Reality Tree are spreading and crisscrossing the western half of the island.

Naturally, landing at the place called Tree will allow you to find some pods on their direct roots. But you will also find some near other locations on the map.

Once you find yourself in front of these pods, all you have to do is hit them with a pickaxe to destroy them. After this, reality seeds will be released and you will be able to advance in the progression of your challenge!

However, be careful: the capsules are destructible items and therefore other players can pass near your area and steal the objective. We recommend landing directly on the locations where the most pods spawn, and starting your destruction mission as soon as you can, albeit once you’ve picked up a weapon to defend yourself.