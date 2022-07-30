Fortnite presents ‘Buenaonda’, its new Season 3, with a trailer that has blown my mind

I don’t really know how to describe how I feel after seeing the summary trailer of what the new Season 3 of Fortnite, but I guess the best thing is to describe the process: I’ve been in a low mood for a couple of weeks now, but it was watching the trailer and, as if by magic, feeling much better. I guess it’s because the game reminded me a few minutes ago how much I love summer and, above all, that for me it is a time when you try to enjoy everything that comes your way.

And, precisely, it makes a lot of sense that this new Season 3 of Fortnite is called Buenaonda: the trailer that Epic Games has published through its official channel from YouTube makes it clear not only because of what is seen in it, but because of the musical theme that plays while. I leave you with the trailer below so you can take a look at it with your own eyes:

With this latest trailer and the new Battle Pass of this season 3 of Fortnite I already have a little more energy than I woke up with this morning. And I suppose that there is no better day of the week than a Sunday to be able to enjoy a new season of battle royale… yes, when I say that Epic Games has everything in mind, I usually comment on it for something. What are your vibes with this new season of the game?