Fortnite Patch 20.40: Final Event, New Skins, and More

Fortnite patch 20.40: all the changes and news

The patch 20.40 of Fortnite the arrived Tuesday, May 17, 2022. It is the fifth content update of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news most important that he has brought to the game:

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 20.40

Patch 20.40 of Fortnite Battle Royale has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, pickaxes, and much more.

All New Fortnite Patch 20.40 Cosmetic Variants

Cosmetic items coming to the store soon

New Fortnite island map after patch 20.40

The new map of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 after patch 20.40 is as follows. A new area has been added: the collider.

New missions added with Fortnite patch 20.40

Fortnite patch 20.40 added the following missions weeklyof EnduranceWild Weeks and more.

Season 2 finale event files added with Fortnite patch 20.40

Fortnite patch 20.40 has added files and files related to the final event of the season, codenamed Armadillo. Here we give you all the details.

Other changes and news of Fortnite patch 20.40

These are others changes and news that Fortnite Battle Royale has received after patch 20.40:

Wild Weeks are back . The first one, available from 05/17/2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST, is the Showdown Week at El Paralelo .

. The first one, available from 05/17/2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST, is the . A new funding battle begins: Bubble Shields vs. Balloons . We must vote with our gold bars in the Donation Booths .

. We must vote with our gold bars in the . The frequency of appearance of baffles , portable cracks Y Shock Grenades has been increased in Zero Construction modes.

, Y has been increased in Zero Construction modes. comes the shared wallet a PlayStation .

a . The Fortnite versions of PS5 Y xbox series x They have received latency improvements.

Competitive Fortnite Notices

The Arena Completion option has been enabled.

Turns from the Showdown on the Parallel chamber are not included in competitive queues.

The winner of the vote between the Bubble Shields and the Balloons will not return from the chamber in the competitive queues.

Fortnite: 20.40 patch notes

Here is what is planned to be fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 20.40:

General Fortnite Changes and Fixes

In-game notifications when we are in a match in the same group with another player do not appear.

An unforeseen bug sometimes causes traps not to be placed when pressing the “place” button/key quickly and in succession.

Battle Royale Changes and Fixes

An unknown bug sometimes causes the Anvil Rocket Launcher interface to not appear when using the aiming view. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Creative Changes and Fixes

A bug causes markers a player places to disappear if they leave the game.

The tracking device does not work properly when it is being used by multiple teams.

An unforeseen bug causes players who join an ongoing Creative match to be unable to play until the round is over.

Vending Machines cause performance issues.

Save the World Changes and Fixes

As of patch 20.30, players cannot modify the Legendary rarity perks of their Schematics.

Destroyed beds don’t count towards your total quest progress.

This is the fifth patch of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3. visit our complete guide to know the rest of the novelties that this new season of the game has brought with it.

