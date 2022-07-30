Fortnite leaks a small change that could completely alter how we play battle royale

Every time I think of Chapter 3 of Fortnite I can’t help but think about the movement mechanic that consists of sliding if you press the crouch button while running. The reason? I think it is one of the novelties of this stage of content that promised the most and that has ended up contributing the least to the battle royale as a whole. In other words: I see it as a missed opportunity.

However, the latter does not take away my hopes when it comes to dreaming of one of those changes of Fortnite that they can modify a little more than necessary how we play the games. And, precisely, the leaker known as HYPEX has made a leak that would be related to this.

According to the dataminer, Epic Games I would be working in a new mechanic that would affect our shields

This would consist of the possibility of temporarily increase our shield points up to 150

This would have several implications when playing: the way in which we manage the inventory, when to use the shields and how much to value the items of this type that we find along the way

the way in which we manage the inventory, when to use the shields and how much to value the items of this type that we find along the way It could also be a big change at the time that the shootouts between two players would be longer and harder to carry

ANOTHER upcoming mechanic, it’s named “Tactical Overshield”. This one will add MORE shield on top of your shield & HP and it has its own shield bar above the blue shield bar. No idea how it’s gonna be implemented tho, Maybe an upcoming Mythic! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 1, 2022

What do you think of the possibility that those responsible for Fortnite implement this mechanic within the game? The truth is that it quite catches my attention; Above all, when it is aimed at modifying a little what the battle royale has accustomed us to. And it is already lacking in a matter of mechanics, because patch 19.20 is not that it has brought with it many new features that vary its playable formula.