Fortnite: Fall Guys, Rocket League and Fortnite come together in the same event: Clash of Crowns

ANDthe world of online gaming is partying due to the recent release of Fall Guys as a free-to-play game. Now, no matter what platform you play on or if you don’t have any money, you can download Fall Guys to enter the world of clumsy botargas. And if you don’t have enough incentive to try this new game, play on Fall Guys will give you rewards for other great free games: Rocket League and Fortnite.

How to get Clash of Crowns rewards in Fall Guys?

First of all, make sure that when you log in to Fall Guys, use the same Epic Games account that you used in the other two titles. On some devices it is relatively easy. on nintendo switchfor example, when your Nintendo account is linked to that of Epic Games, from the moment you install the game registration is automatic.

The fortune of this is probably to date do not play Rocket League or Fortnite. The same if you enter to play Fall Guys you will receive the rewards, and your Epic Games account will keep them saved and registered for when you dare to try the game. Doesn’t that sound like something beneficial wherever you look at it?

What are the Clash of Crowns rewards in Fall Guys?

To get these rewards, you just need play rounds of Fall Guys. Round after round after round. And the more rounds you play, the more benefits you will receive in the following games, as you will see in the following table (in case you are not familiar with the game yet, Fall Guys internal currency is praise):

Rewards for playing 10 rounds of Fall Guys

Fall Guys: 300 Commendations

Fortnite: Mancake Spray, Mancake Candy

Rocket League: Player Sign Colorful Canines

Rewards for playing 20 rounds of Fall Guys

Fall Guys: 500 additional Commendations

Fortnite: Love sweet love emote

Rocket League: Colorful Canines Ornament

Rewards for playing 40 rounds of Fall Guys

Fall Guys: 800 additional Commendations

Fortnite: Pickaxe Sweet Bite

Rocket League: Wheels Med. Rare

Rewards for playing 70 rounds of Fall Guys

Fall Guys: 1,000 additional Commendations

Fortnite: Waffle Maker Retro Backpack

Rocket League: Cluster Buster Decal

Rewards for playing 100 rounds of Fall Guys

Fall Guys: 1,200 additional Commendations (3,800 Commendations total!)

Fortnite: Commander Mancake Outfit

Rocket League: Fallout Accelerator

There is no doubt that this promotion is a pretty good attempt by Epic Games because we all give back to Fall Guys the glory that made the company buy Mediatonic last year. what do you think? Will you give the beans a chance?