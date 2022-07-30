Fortnite could celebrate a new crossover with Avatar, according to clues that make a lot of sense

We are in one of those days where a powerful hangover is noticeable in all of us who frequently play Fortnite. And by this I mean that yesterday the euphoria of the launch of the new Season 3 of the battle royale was noticeable and today the spirits are rather just enough to be able to assimilate all the news that have come thanks to her. But you know how I am with these things: I will never waste the opportunity to see what content Fortnite could receive in the future.

Maybe I’m doing it at a bit of a strange time, since I haven’t finished telling you what I think about the new Season 3 of Fortnitebut there is an element of its map that has aroused all kinds of speculation On the possibility of the battle royale collaborating with Avatar this season:

A new location known as Reality Falls on the game map

This one features a mystical tree in the center that is quite reminiscent of the aesthetics of the Avatar movies ❗

❗ they are not few the insiders who have speculated that this is due to an imminent crossover between the two franchises

who have speculated that this is due to an imminent crossover between the two franchises The new film opens in December 2022so it would make sense for Epic Games to hold a crossover this summer between that franchise and Fortnite ⏳

Yesterday in the twitter space We were talking about the Reality tree will make an important role But some of us saw the reality three like Eywa from the movie Avatar that also is a Tree and plays an important role in the movie COULD we be seeing an avatar collab im the future🤔 pic.twitter.com/g1UGKSY29O — Candywing 🍬 (@qCandywing) June 5, 2022

What would you think of this collaboration with Avatar? Come to think of it: the season of Fortnite that would be active in the game would be the fourth, so it would not surprise me to see a skin from the movies as the final reward of his Battle Pass. Anyway, I guess only time will make us out of doubt.