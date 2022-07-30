Finn Bálor reveals that Vince McMahon was impressed by his performance as ‘heel’

The member of the faction The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor was invited to the podcast Cheap Heat and spoke of several topics among which stand out his vision of the new creative era in WWE with Triple H and how impressed Vince McMahon was with his role as heels.

“Yes, obviously I have a very good relationship with Triple H, but also with most of the people in the company. We have worked together a lot in NXT, you know, first and second stage in NXT. So I definitely have a familiarity, more than I did with Vince (McMahon). But, you know, Vince has always been great to me. He was absolutely blown away by my work. heels, that I didn’t think I had that talent in me. So it was nice to hear it.”

Finn Bálor joined The Judgment Day last June, on an episode of WWE Raw and ended up taking the lead of the group. Upon deciding, he and the other members attack Edge and move on to a new stage in the development of this faction. Consolidating the first time that Bálor served as heels in many years of career.

At WWE SummerSlam 2022, Finn Bálor will join forces with the other member of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest to face The Mysterios in a tag team match, in one more match from a television angle that they have been developing for several weeks.

