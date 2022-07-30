F1 2022 Live: 2022 Hungarian GP Qualy: Formula 1 Qualifying Race Summary, Video & Result

Thank you very much for following the live classification of the Hungarian GP. George Russell will start as poleman and Max Verstappen tenth. Checo Prez starts as 11th. Don’t forget to make sure this Sunday the race for MARCA Claro.

Russell gets his first pole position

00:00 | Q3 | AWESOME! Russell gives the bell and wins the Pole position. The first of Mercedes in the season. Sainz and Leclerc are second and third. Verstappen starts tenth.

00:10 | Q3 | SAINZ! The Spaniard paints to take the Pole. Verstappen starts tenth.

01:00 | Q3 | Leclerc is almost half a second behind Sainz. The Spaniard dreams of Pole.

02:00 | Q3 | Max assures that there is no power in the RB18.

03:18 | Q3 | Verstappen is rushing out and wants to set a great time as soon as possible.

05:00 | Q3 | LAST FIVE MINUTES! The pilots get ready for their last laps. Sainz leads with 1:17.505. Russell is second.

06:30 | Q3 | Verstappen lived a difficult lap and for now he is seventh.

07:45 | Q3 | Sainz with the best time in Q3 by marking 1:17.505. Verstappen still does not impose time.

10:00 | Q3 | The pilots are warming up the tires.

START Q3! Who will be the poleman?

12:00 | Q3 | Q3 has started. Verstappen try to get back on Pole.

Czech Prez, eliminated in Q2

00:00 | Q2 | Czech is eliminated! Pérez finished eleventh and does not advance, after he was put into the pits and could not return. Verstappen was first and Leclerc is second. Also eliminated Zhou, Magnussen, Stroll and Schumacher. .

02:00 | Q2 | Checo has not been able to improve his lap and remains ninth. The Mexican is on the limit for now.

05:00 | Q2 | We are in the last five minutes of the shootout. Hamilton with a great time gets third. Prez is ninth after having his original registration reinstated.

07:30 | Q2 | The McLarens are signing a solid Qualy with the third and fourth fastest times. Leclerc is seventh and Sainz ninth.

08:10 | Q2 | ALONSO! Great turn of the Spanish and is two tenths behind Verstappen.

08:40 | Q2 | Checo’s time was eliminated by a lap penalty.

10:20 | Q2 | RED BULL! Versttapen places 1:17.703 and Checo Prez is third. They are with new tires.

11:40 | Q2 | The first times are already marked. Russell places 1:18.883.

START Q2!

15:00 | Q2 | BEGIN Q2! Will we live an equally exciting batch?

Verstappen and Checo Prez advance to Q2; Hamilton and Russell lead

00:00 | Q1 | UFFFFF! What a dramatic closure. Hamilton and Russell lead in Q1. Verstappen was fourth. Czech Prez just advanced as 13 in a tight round.

Tsunoda, Albon, Vettel, Gasly and Latifi were eliminated.

01:00 | Q1 | LAST MINUTE! Hamilton and Russell are in the top positions.

02:40 | Q1 | Prez close Q1 among the top 10. The Mexican is eighth.

05:00 | Q1 | With five minutes to go Tsunoda. Zhou, Latif, Vettel and Schumacher are at risk of being eliminated.

06:00 | Q1 | FERRARI! Wake up the Scuderia and Saniz almost manages to match Verstappen. Leclerc is .297 off the lead.

07:20 | Q1 | HAMILTON! What a return of the multichampion who makes a record in the third sector. Four tenths below Verstappen.

08:30 | Q1 | EYE! The Ferraris are placed sixth and eleventh for now. Norris overtakes Checo and is already second.

10:00 | Q1 | CHECOOOOOO! Prez responds and gets three tenths of her partner. Great return for the Mexican.

11:30 | Q1 | LANDAU! Norris for now has the second fastest time with half a second. The McLaren is still solid.

12:32 | Q1 | Mercedes places its drivers in the top three. Checo Prez is fourth with a difference of 8 tenths. Still all far from better brands.

14:30 | Q1 | The first times begin to be registered and Verstappen is with 1:19.020.

15:40 | Q1 | Czech Prez and Verstappen are already touring in Hungary.

18:00 | Q1 | The cars begin to leave and the first stage of qualifying begins.

Everything ready for the start of the Qualy at the Hungaroring

08:58 a.m. | After two hours without rain, everything is set for the sessions to begin in Budapest.

What time does qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

08:50 a.m. | Actions in Budapest are scheduled to start in 10 minutes. There are no warnings that there may be delays.

Williams wants a rainy Qualy

08:45 a.m. | After the extraordinary session, in Williams they want the rain to come back to run on wet floors.

Ferrari, the great favorite to win the Qualy and race in Budapest

08:35 a.m. | The different analysts place the Scuderia with the best available strategy to seize the first rungs of the race and calmly dominate. Will the forecasts come true?

Latifi surprises in free practice 3 finishes first

08:25 a.m. | Free practice in Hungary resulted in the fastest time for the Williamses. Latifi finished first in the rain and Alexander Albon was third ahead of big cars. Leclerc finished second and Max Verstappen 4. Checo Prez had a difficult practice session and finished 20th.

Very good Saturday to all and welcome to the last Qualy before the summer break in Formula 1. Today at the Hungarian Grand Prix it seems that the die is not cast and we will have surprises.

The weather conditions will complicate the drivers, so they know they have little margin for error to start in a good position. After the unexpected results of Free Practice 3, it is clear that many things can happen.

