Everybody stand up! Judge hits 41 HR on dream day
NEW YORK — There is no spell whatsoever in Aaron Judge’s recent success, even if it seems otherwise.
“He just whips out the wand and does his thing,” said Yankees All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole.
No question, this is the show for Judge, who pulled off another trick Friday, making an opponent’s home run disappear.
Judge became the first player in the majors with 40 home runs this season, also hitting a grand slam that allowed him to reach 41 and prevented the home run in right field, as New York came from behind and beat the Royals 11-5. from Kansas City.
“It’s amazing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He just does special things.”
Isaiah Kiner-Falefa singled to break a tie in the eighth inning for New York, which recorded its 29th comeback victory of the season. He is the leader of the Major Leagues in that category.
Judge, who was a free agent at the end of last season, is on pace to hit 66 homers, breaking the club record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Judge, Maris and Babe Ruth (1928) are the only Yankees with at least 40 as of the end of July, according to MLB.com.
All night long, fans clamored for Judge to be named Most Valuable Player. The choir intensified with the grand slam in the eighth inning, which supported another comeback for the Yankees.
He also hit a single and finished with six RBIs.
Early in the game, he got to the right field fence and robbed MJ Melendez of a home run.
Judge and Anthony Rizzo homered at the start of a rainy night in the Bronx, but Kansas City rallied against Gerrit Cole. Salvador Pérez hit a three-run homer in his return from the disabled list.
Albert Abreu (2-0) ruled the eighth inning blank. The loser was Scott Barlow (4-4)
For the Royals, the Venezuelans Pérez 4-1 with a run scored and three produced, Maikel García 4-3 with a run scored.
For the Yankees, Venezuelan Gleyber Torres 5-2 with a run scored.