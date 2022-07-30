Disney +, the news in streaming in August 2022

An image of “She-Hulk – Attorney at Law”

The news, including films and TV series, which will be made available in streaming on Disney + in August 2022.

Lightyear – The True Story of Buzz – film – August 3

The new Disney and Pixar adventure Lightyear – The true story of Buzz tells the origins of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy of Toy Story, and follows the legendary Space Ranger after being stranded on a hostile planet 4.2 million light years from Earth along with his commander and crew. As Buzz tries to find a way home through time and space, he is joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his irresistible companion robot cat, Sox. The arrival of Zurg, a massive presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious end, complicates matters and jeopardizes the mission. Here is our review.

Prey – film – August 5th

The new chapter in the Predator franchise directed by Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys, 10 Cloverfield Lane). Set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, Prey is the story of a young woman named Naru, a fierce and extremely skilled warrior. Raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, Naru intends to protect her people when danger threatens her encampment. The prey she pursues, and which she finally confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technologically advanced arsenal: the result is a ferocious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation – movie – August 5th

It’s the Star Wars animated special made with the famous Lego bricks. Seeking a break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn plans a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2 and C-3PO, aboard the galactic Starcruiser Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one final adventure together quickly falls apart when he is separated from the group. As he searches for his friends, he meets three Force Ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who share their unexpected stories of bad holidays, helping him realize that holidays aren’t just fun.

I Am Groot – tv series – August 10th

Animated series starring the sentient tree of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in its “baby” version. I Am Groot is made up of 5 shorts. For the occasion, the actor Vin Diesel has given back the face (and the voice, in the original version) to the protagonist, while Bradley Cooper returns in the role of Rocket Raccoon. Here is the trailer.

She-Hulk – Attorney at Law – tv series – August 17th

The new Marvel Studios TV series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk / Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in legal cases involving superhumans. Directed by Kat Coiro (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as screenwriter, the series follows the story of Jennifer Walters as she tries to cope with the complex life as a thirty-year-old single lawyer who, moreover, is also a green Hulk over two meters tall and endowed with superpowers. The nine-episode series brings together a number of MCU veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong. Here is the trailer.

Andor – TV series – August 31st

Andor will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey that will lead him to discover how he can make a difference. The series will tell the story of the nascent rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets got involved. It is an age full of dangers, deceptions and intrigues in which Cassian will embark on the path destined to transform him into a rebellious hero.

Enter the Telegram channel of Fumettologica, click here. Or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.