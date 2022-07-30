Diesel’s 1DR is everywhere: but do you know why?

It has even ousted Balenciaga’s Le Cagole and according to Lyst’s Q2 report, the 1DR bag by Diesel stands out among the most desired items of summer 2022. Renzo Rosso’s brand that has worked quietly for many years, today must its rebirth to Glenn Martens, one of the most revolutionary designers of the moment. Creative director of Y / 3 and creator of spring / summer 2022 for Jean Paul Gaultier, the Belgian designer, at the reins of Diesel since 2020, has made crucial and decisive changes within the Italian brand that this year is established among the 10 hottest brands in the fashion world.

And with the 1DR bag she has also conquered the world of celebs, releasing all the avant-garde energy of the “new Diesel” in a glamorous and captivating item, which has quickly become the new must have of the season. With a price that remains within the two zeros and a series of colorways from white to iridescent pink, the 1DR bag has already been paparazzi on the arm of Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner and an infinity of others celebrities. The secret of its success is in the shape, in mini or micro version and in the maxi logo that reveals an eternally adolescent aura allowing the brand to place itself – for the first time – on the wish lists of younger generations.

Until a few years ago, no one would have thought that Diesel would establish itself among the most daring luxury brands in the fashion system, but with a few effective moves the brand’s DNA has been completely subverted, leaving space for contemporary values ​​and a touch of nostalgia. Y2K… that never hurts!

Curated by Silvia Zardini

Tags: Diesel, Kylie Jenner