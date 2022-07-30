Deckers closes the first quarter with a rise of 21.8%, but reduces profit

Deckers closes the first quarter at double speed. The American footwear company has ended the first three months of the year (closed on June 30) with its sales on the rise, but its profits shrinking.

After the results, the company has indicated that it maintains its forecasts for the end of the year, “although they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.” Deckers estimates to end the year with sales of between $3.45 billion and $3.5 billion. The gross margin will be 51.5%.

Deckers’ net income shrank 6.8% during the first three months of the year, up to $44.8 million, compared to $48.1 million in the same period last year. Gross margin also shrank in the period, down to 48% from 51.6% in the first quarter of 2021.

Group sales, on the other hand, were on the rise, with growth of 21.8%, to 614.5 million dollars. Growth has been driven by sales of the Hoka brand, which as of June 2021 have broken the $1 billion mark.

Deckers has maintained its year-end guidance and expects to post sales of between $3.45 billion and $3.5 billion.

Instead, UGG’s turnover registered a fall of 2.4% in the period, while Sanuk was also down, with a fall of 5.9% in the first three months. The Teva brand, for its part, increased its turnover by 2% between March and June.

The company has gained momentum outside of its home market, the United States, during the period. Specifically, Deckers international sales recorded a sales increase of 36.4%, up to 229.9 million dollars. In the US market, the company’s revenue grew 14.4% in the period.

The multi-brand has been the channel where the company’s sales evolved the best during the first three months of the yearwith an increase of 24.7%, to 429.4 million dollars, consolidating itself as the main channel for the company.

For its part, direct-to-consumer sales, which encompasses the retail and online business, grew by 15.4% in the period, to 185.1 million dollars. By comparable area, channel revenues grew by 14.9%.