David Ochoa, officially a new DC United player; will be directed by Wayne Rooney

Despite the rumors that placed him in the Barcelona Bthe Mexican goalkeeper, David Ochoawill continue to play Major League Soccersince he was presented as a new player of the D.C.United.

Through a statement, the team led by Wayne Rooneywho arrives after passing through the Derby Countyannounced that the national goalkeeper will sign for the rest of the 2022 season in exchange for 75 thousand dollars in general allocation funds (GAM).

Likewise, he revealed that in case he signs a new contract with the D.C. United in 2023, the team of Salt Lake City will receive 150 thousand GAM and another 150 thousand GAM in 2024. In addition, they announced that their former team keeps a percentage of their letter for a possible sale in the future.

“Yes D.C. United sells to David Ochoa in the 2022 season, then the Royal Salt Lake will receive 300 thousand GAM in 2023. Royal Salt Lake has a 25 percent sale fee in the event DC United decides to transfer the Mexican goalkeeper out of MLS,” the statement read.

In this way, the national goalkeeper will play in his second MLS team. He debuted with the Utah state team in 2018, when he still represented the lower categories of the United States National Team, later, he decided to be eligible for the Tri, and even played the Nations League with the team led by Daddy Martino.

