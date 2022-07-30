China Announces Military Drill Around Taiwan | The World | D.W.

China announced this Friday (07.29.2022) that it will carry out a military drill around the island of Taiwan, amid growing tensions over the possible visit of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to the island. .

“Live-fire drills will be held, and the waters near Pingtan in Fuzhou, eastern China’s Fujian province, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. (local time) to 9:00 a.m. (local time) on Saturday (30.07. 2022),” state media reported.

Pelosi’s trip will include stops in Japan, Indonesia and Singapore, as well as the possibility that she will pass through Malaysia, as reported by Bloomberg. However, it is not yet clear if she will put Taiwan on her agenda.

The president of the Chamber indicated at a press conference that the Biden Administration will bet, in the coming months, on a strong emphasis on the Asia and the Pacific region, which is why from Washington they want Congress “to be part of that initiative” .

Amid the tensions, the Chinese Navy has been monitoring the activities of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the South China Sea. Also, through Friday, Taiwan authorities are conducting military drills around the island and its outlying islets in an annual event that has been held since 1984 and involves all branches of the Taiwan Army, including its forces. reserve, in an effort to boost overall defense capabilities.

mn (Europe press, afp)