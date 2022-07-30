Challengers, Guadagnino’s film with Zendaya will be an unusual sports comedy

Luca Guadagnino called it “my first comedy set in the world of tennis”: Challengers promises to be a first time for many reasons, both for the most loved Italian director abroad and for his audience.

After the success of Call me by your name and the serial and Italian interlude of We Are who We Are, the director does not lose his desire to experiment. We will find him again in a few weeks at the Venice Film Festival, in competition, with a romantic film on cannibalism entitled Bones and All, in which Timothée Chalamet will return to direct.

The next project proves to be equally experimental and ambitious and sees as the protagonist another young star of the Hollywood firmament: Zendaya. Guadagnino has just finished directing her in Challengers, what the director says will be his first romantic comedy. Here’s what we know about this curious project.

All about Challengers, the new film by Luca Guadagnino

The Challengers plot

The project starts from an original subject signed by the screenwriter Justin KuritzkesEnglish playwright and playwright in his first film writing.

The protagonist of the story will be Zendaya in the role of Tashi Donaldson, a former tennis player who became her husband’s coach. The man’s tennis career, however, knows an impasse, which he seems ready to blame.

To complicate matters, Tashi enrolls Art in the Challenger tennis event, only to discover that her husband will have to playing right against her ex lover Patrick.

The cast of Challengers

The protagonist of Challengers is Zendaya in the role of Tashi, flanked by John O’Connor in the role of ex-lover Patrick Zweig. O’Connor is an actor who really likes Guadagnino, who has been looking for the right project to work with him for some time. Her husband Art is played by Mike Faist.

Zendaya as Tashi Donaldson

Josh O’Connor as Patrick Zweig

Mike Faist as Art Donaldson

The Challengers trailer

At the moment neither an official poster nor a trailer of the film is available yet.

The release date of Challengers

For now we only know the US release date of the film: Challengers released in theaters August 11, 2023.

The film was shot in and around Boston in the spring of 2022. Filming is currently closed.

