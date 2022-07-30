Carlos Bonavides narrates the nightmare he experienced in his recent health crisis: “Worse than the kidney operation”

A few days ago it was announced that the actor Carlos Bonavides was hospitalized in an emergency for problems related to a bacterium, although fortunately he is already stable and out of danger, himself recounted the nightmare he experienced during his recent health crisis that led him to think he would die.

In an interview with the program ‘De Primera Mano’, the 81-year-old comedian also shared some details of the discomfort that forced him to reach the emergency room of a hospital located in Mexico City.

“I got very sick from diarrhea that wasn’t diarrhea, it was a hose. I had terrible dehydration from a bacteria that it was complicated by diverticula and a hiatal hernia I have,” he explained.

The actor remembered for his character in Huicho Dominguez in the telenovela ‘El Premio Mayor’, he revealed that he was subjected to various studies that confirmed he is out of danger, but without a doubt this has been one of the most terrible experiences he has gone through, even above the problems of health that he presented in 2018, when a kidney was removed due to a cancerous tumor.

“This was a nightmare worse than the kidney operation. I told my driver to stand in front of the emergency door and I fell, I got stuck and then they helped me, they took me to the emergency roombut before they put all my things I urgently needed to go to the bathroom and I fell again, then passed out. I was unconscious for a while“, He pointed out still convalescing from the hospital.

The actor thanked the privileged attention he had received from the doctors, and was even moved to tears when he spoke of his wife’s unconditional support.

And it was precisely Yodi Marcos, who confessed before the cameras of the ‘Hoy’ program that Carlos Bonavides is out of dangerbut it has been a difficult experience that led him to think that he would die.

“The bacteria is already controlled and studies have confirmed that it is well and out of danger. It is the first time that Carlos tells me that he was afraidNot even when they removed his kidney with cancer did he panic, he believed that now if he didn’t tell her anymore“, he confessed.

Likewise, one of the doctors who treated him said that the actor managed to overcome the risk.

“He arrived in serious condition, later he went to a delicate state and now he is stable. The risk that she had at the beginning has already passed. Due to the history of his single kidney, he must be attended to promptly because it can lead to severe decompensation and very important kidney damage,” he said.

