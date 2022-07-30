Benjamín Mora hopes that there is a brave man in Mexico who wants to hire him after passing through Malaysia

The Mexican coach who touched the glory in Malaysia, Benjamin Morawill return to Mexico after 7 years and hopes that in the MX League Have the courage to turn to see him and hire him with the track record he has on his back.

“There was a prince, there was a sultan and a monarchy that trusted me, that dared and was brave in hiring me and came out on top; now let’s see who is brave in Mexico or in another part of the world.

“The flight hours I had here, the master’s degree and the postgraduate course that I came to do in Malaysia He has already graduated and now we are ready for more important challenges in much more important leagues that can empower me towards the ultimate goal, which is to be the best Mexican coach,” he said. Benjamin Mora for ESPN.

With the Johor Darul Ta’zim F.C. of that country, Blackberry managed in 200 games, won 4 Champions League and nine titles, and they were a total of 350 players of different nationalities who passed through his hands.

“I am the most successful coach in Malaysia and I think that at least they will turn to see me and know ‘what did this coach do to win here’. I think I would be interested (in Mexico) to know my work. I think so, but football is uncertain. Open to anywhere, I think I can go anywhere without fear of challenge”, he added.

Benjamin is aware of the difference between Mexican soccer and that of Malaysiabut do not think it would clash in the MX Leaguebecause he has the passion and is a professional, so he has the main tools.

“It wouldn’t be out of place because I’m a coach who puts all my heart, all my passion and all my professional work into my day-to-day work and that’s enough for me to have the tools to try to do favorable things”.

Likewise, Blackberry he hopes that he is not cataloged as in DT that he can only do it in AsiaWell, soccer is universal and if it’s good on that continent, it can be done anywhere in the world.

“I do not know; I hope not, because soccer is soccer everywhere in the world; it’s a matter of being a good coach. Those of us who are prepared in a jerk to be good, we can do it anywhere in the world. It is a question of adaptability, of being able to find the right context, the favorable environment”.

about his departure from Malaysia, Benjamin Mora, 43, said: “Although it sounds a bit presumptuous, I get used to winning. The human being gets used to everything, the good, the bad, the regular, and he decides what he wants to get used to”.

