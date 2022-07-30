Bella Hadid (after Gigi) also gives in to the jorts trend. But with knee-high boots

Bella Hadid with jorts and knee-high boots rewrites the rules of the summer look

A few days ago, Bella Hadid appeared on the streets of New York wearing a super short black crop top overlaid with another equally skimpy white. This solution, evidently, was not enough to give the right relief to the sculpted abdomen of the queen of the uncovered navel, which in fact has seen fit to combine the aforementioned tops no less than a pair of low-waisted jorts, characterized by maxi-inserts of striped fabric. She completed her look with a Supreme X Jean Paul Gaultier belt and a Louis Vuitton bag in monogrammed leather.

The detail of the boots

Given that New York is experiencing a torrid heat wave, it may be perplexing that Bella Hadid did not wear jorts with summer sneakers or sandals, but opted for a pair of black leather boots by Fidan Novruzova, to square toe and knee-high, anything but weather-friendly. The detail, in reality, is not all that surprising, given that demonstrating an Olympic indifference towards the scorching temperatures of this summer seems to have become the favorite sport of celebrities. The example of Emily Ratajkowski applies to everyone, who last June, during the spring summer 2023 men’s fashion shows, challenged Milan’s 37 degrees with a pair of leather-colored knee-high boots by JW Anderson.

Styles compared

Shoes and stylistic heroics aside, Bella Hadid’s appearance in jorts suggests that the model took note of the fact that her sister Gigi has also recently worn them. The latter, however, opted for a more sober version of this garment, which in her case consisted of a washed denim with the bottom of the leg without a hem, so as to appear unprofessionally cut. Bella, on the other hand, has chosen an aesthetically more complex version with a decidedly more sartorial air. In any case, both the Hadid sisters have embraced a trend that has established itself with a certain peremptoriness in the summer wardrobe after having appeared on the catwalks of Gucci, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton, just to mention the most prominent brands.

On the other hand, how can we not understand the passion for jorts in this hot summer, considering that, as has been observed, their particular shape allows for comfortable ventilation? Of course, Bella has completely nullified this advantage with the choice of boots, but some sacrifices have to be made in the name of style.

On Vogue.it you can also read:

This article was originally published on American Vogue.