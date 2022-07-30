Becky Lynch considers that Ronda Rousey does not try as hard for WWE as she should

Becky Lynch has remained as one of WWE’s main programming attractions During the last years. Lynch was also involved in some of the most iconic moments in the company’s recent history. Also criticized Ronda Rousey for disrespecting the company where she works.



Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey know each other too well. This is because they got into a long-running feud that never really stopped, even after Rousey took a leave of absence from WWE. While being interviewed by Rachel DeMita on ESPN’s Courtside Club podcast, Becky Lynch opened up about Ronda Rousey stating that WWE is scripted during a vlog way back in 2019. Big Time Becks sang the forties to Ronda Rousey for disrespecting WWE.

“I believe that Ronda Rousey doesn’t respect the company as much as she should. I mean, he’s gone off on a tangent disrespecting the sport that I’ve given my life to, that I love and that I’m obsessed with. We have both returned to this after being mothers, and one has returned better than ever, the other has not. I’m the one that’s come back better than ever, and I think it takes that respect for this business, that obsession with this business to be able to get to my level,” added Becky. “I don’t think she tries as hard, she doesn’t try as hard as I do, and it shows“.

Notably Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair this Saturday at WWE’s Premium Live Event, SummerSlam, for the Raw Women’s Championship. Secondly, Ronda Rousey will face off against Liv Morgan in a rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

