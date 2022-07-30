Ariana Grande and Fortnite could make history on MTV for this reason

MTV looks to honor virtual concerts with a new category in the coming MTV Video Music Awards.

After the arrival of the pandemic, in Mexico, the concert industry registered losses of 9 thousand 211 million pesos in 2020 alone.

More than 60 percent of the events, in 2020, were held on the virtual stage, but with up to 70 percent fewer in terms of the number of spectators.

This year, the already iconic delivery of the MTV Video Music Awards will integrate a new category to reward virtual concerts, having Ariana Grande and Fortnite among its nominees.

It’s no secret that in various parts of the globe there is a significant revival in terms of concerts, this being one of the hardest hit industries due to the global health emergency. Only in Mexico, according to a report by the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE) a loss of 9 thousand 211 million pesos was recorded.

The arrival of the pandemic brought with it the cancellation of a large number of events around the world and of all kinds, with outdoor concerts and festivals probably being the ones that were felt the most among fans.

Given this, and in the midst of a much more complex panorama as the months passed, the internet became the refuge of an industry that recorded millions of dollars in losses. In Mexico, to mention an example, platforms such as StreamTime, Sala Estelar and Ticketmaster Live were createdoffering users the experience of live concerts, although brought to the screens of their computers or mobile devices.

However, these were not the only platforms available, since, in reality, any virtual space was adopted by the industry, as happened with Fortnite, the Epic Games site which became a haven for virtual concerts thanks to “Fortnite Rift Tour”a series of events that, among its guests, had Ariana Grande.

And it is that, in short, the most critical period of Covid-19 marked all industries, many of which saw the need to migrate to streaming.

More than 60 percent of concerts, expos, fairs, and more took place on the virtual stage, yet with up to 70 percent drops in attendance, a 62 percent year-over-year reduction in up to 60 percent lower revenue for organizers and production costs compared to face-to-face events, this according to information from the Mexican Association of Professionals in Exhibitions, Fairs and Conventions (AMPROFEC).

Ariana Grande and Fortnite are nominated in a new category of the MTV Video Music Awards

The times, in the middle of 2022, are different, the concerts, expos, fairs and others are back to the face-to-face section, trying to recover the losses of a period that, in fact, is not over yet.

Now, what is not forgotten is the importance of digitization, even in the concert industry, which is why MTV plans to pay a tribute of sorts to the shows that moved to streaming because of the pandemic.

For this, in the next edition of the MTV Video Music Awards a new category will be included called “Best Performance of the Metaverse”where Ariana Grande and Fortnite are among the nominees, who, if they win, could make history on MTV and, in general, in the entertainment industry.

“We saw an opportunity to highlight and honor some of the best and most impactful executions of this, and celebrate artists who have found creative ways to use these spaces, which led to the addition of the ‘Best Interpretation of the Metaverse’ category this year”mentioned an MTV spokeswoman in an interview with local media.

Undoubtedly, the metaverse is here to stay and is, in fact, one of the big bets for brands in the future, which suggests that concerts and/or virtual events will continue to be useful, although with a wider variety of tools to meet the needs of consumers.

