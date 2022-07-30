all the secret map changes coming with the new update 20.30

I recently told you that I am somewhat concerned with Season 2 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite and I think I’m beginning to understand a little where these doubts come from: the changes in the map that Epic Games introduces with every patch he releases for the game. The reason? They are the way for us players to understand how the subliminal narrative of each Chapter progresses.

However, I can say that the changes that the map has undergone throughout this season of Fortnite It has not let us see what is happening with the plot of the battle royale currently. And I fear that those who have come with update 20.30 They are not an exception to the latter, as the leaker has collected FNAssist. Next, I leave you with the complete list of them so you can take a look at them with your own eyes.





Fortnite: all the new skins, gestures and cosmetic items of the new update 20.30

Tilted Floors has been partially destroyed

The Hot Reels zeppelin has crashed near the location

An imperial star cruiser has appeared in the sky over the island

There is now a stormtrooper camp near Camp Sweetie

The rock family has left the desert and has now taken to the road

Three other Klombo nests have appeared in the desert

The banana sergeant has crashed the bus near Cauce Cremoso

Well there you have it. These are all the relevant changes that the new patch 20.30 of Fortnite. How will the island change in future updates? Only time will tell.