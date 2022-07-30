all the photos of celebs in Italy

True, the Bennifers may have chosen Paris for their honeymoon (but breaking news, now Jennifer Lopez is in Capri with her children), but on the number of celebs who this year have chosen the boot for the 2022 holidays, Italy beats France hands down. The season started early with the marriage of Kourtney and Travis which brought the entire Kardashian clan to Portofino. Then there were the great productions that chose Rome as an open-air set: in the capital, not only Angelina Jolie (later joined by Brad Pitt to celebrate the 14th birthday of the twins Vivienne and Knox), but also Salma Hayek, Uma Thurman and Charlize Theron struggling with the recordings of the second chapter of The Old Guard.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What about the spectacular Haute Couture fashion shows, a melting pot of stars par excellence? From Valentino in Piazza di Spagna Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, Elodie, Laura Pausini, Alessandra Mastronardi, Naomi Campbell and many others, while Dolce & Gabbana invited Mariah Carey, Ellen Pompeo, Drew Barrymore, Heidi Klum and Sharon Stone to Marzamemi.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In Capri, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx have been spotted in recent days who gave a show from Anema and Core ending straight on all social networks. The Titanic star, finished in the feed of the Aurora restaurant, in the days before had granted himself a cultural trip to Florence with a visit to the Uffizi and Palazzo Vecchio. There will be another opportunity to see them together, always on the most beloved island of the jet set: on Saturday 30 July the charity gala promoted by LuisaViaRoma and Unicef ​​Italia is scheduled, complete with a live show by JLo in which a parade of stars will participate (expected on the red carpet of the Certosa di San Giacomo, among others Jared Leto and Naomi Campbell). Also in Capri you spot Kate Hudson and Katy Perry.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Instead, Robert de Niro, Adele with his partner Rich Paul and Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel chose Sardinia. Sharon Stone is also on vacation between Sicily and Sardinia, the perfect setting for the social photo hymn to body positivity that has been talked about a lot. The Beckhams were also on the Amalfi Coast and then veered towards Saint Tropez.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In Rome, Russel Crowe “took the kids” to see his “old office” aka the Colosseum, just like Jessica Alba and family. Vanessa Bryant with her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri took a tour of Positano, Amalfi, Capri, Matera, Panarea and Reggio Calabria to discover the places where their father Kobe Bryant grew up. In the past few hours, Vanessa Hudgens and her sister Stella, on the other hand, have been spotted on a beach in Forte dei Marmi. And then Lake Como with the Clooneys hosts who this year invited basketball legend Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto to Villa Oleandra.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

Monica Monnis

Web editor since 2009, with a degree in modern literature and communication I have cultivated a passion for writing which then perfectly fit with the interest in the glittering world of celebs born more or less at the time of Justin and Britney.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io