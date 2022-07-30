Alexa Bliss acknowledges that her character in WWE is stuck



Alexa Bliss She was one of the protagonists of the last episode of Monday Night Raw. She faced Doudrop, who was accompanied by Nikki ASH and achieved victory by the count of three. After the match, Bliss issued a statement of intent backstage, stating that she would go to her for either Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair after SummerSlam.

Despite that message, Alexa Bliss finds no real motivation for her character. Since her return to action, he has not felt that his character feels freshsomething that she herself has admitted this week in an interview for Metro, where she has revealed that, in her opinion, Lexi is not entertaining for television.

“I’m in this limbo right now. I still don’t know where I’m going with my characterAlexa Bliss admitted. “I’ve evolved so many times in the last nine years, I feel like I’ve had more characters than any other woman on the roster. So now it’s about finding where I fit in, what character is needed for the show. Right now, it’s just me, and I don’t like that for television. I like it for real life, but Lexi is not entertaining for television“.

“I’m stuck trying to figure out what I am. Especially after therapy, after removing all aspects of the dark and evil Alexa. I still have Lilly and I have to be able to understand that Lilly it’s now an accessory, not a focal point.”

