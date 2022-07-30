Ajax vs PSV (3-5) in the Dutch Super CupHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 30.07.2022 15:06:51





The set of PSV Eindhoven was crowned in Netherlands Super Cup when bending 5-3 to Ajax in a great game in which both showed their offensive power. Erick Gutiérrez added his third trophy with the Farmers.

Edson Alvarez He started the game as a starter and Guti only played the last 25 minutes of the game. the of Ajax he performed well and got the job done when the Sons of God were down one man.

Ajax started winning the match after 16 minutes with annotation of Steven Berwijnbut the pleasure did not last long because at 32′ Guus Til tied the score.

⏰ | 91 minutes ⚽ Goal of PSV! ???? ???? Xavi Simons

???? Joey Verman ❌ Ajax 3⃣

???? PSV 5 ???? | Johan Cruijff Schaal 2022/23pic.twitter.com/EPw8ANvtGb — ????????????? AFC Ajax Brazil ???????????????? (@AFCAjaxBrasil) July 30, 2022

those of Eindhoven they found the lead on the scoreboard with Til’s brace to turn the score around before the first half was over.

In the second half Anthony tied the score and the rain of goals continued because PSV regained the advantage with a score from Cody Gakpo and three minutes later Til put up the fourth goal.

Already with 4-2 on the scoreboard the Ajax he did not know how to get up and although he shortened the distance with the goal of Kadusbut about the end Xavi Simons He put definitive figures on the scoreboard.

This is PSV’s 16th title in the Super Cup and it is the team that has won the most championships of this trophy that serves to open the new season in the Netherlands.