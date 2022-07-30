A possible rival for Seth Rollins is speculated at WWE SummerSlam 2022

According to the specialized journalist, Bryan Alvarez reported that the most likely opponent for Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2022 would be Dolph Ziggler, in information given to Wrestling Observer Live (via Cageside Seats)

In principle, Seth Rollins would face Riddle, but according to television history, the latter was injured by the brutal and surprise attack. Which would have left him with an injury that removed him from the billboard.

However, it has been known that this movement has only been a creative modification of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Riddle. For this reason, ‘El Visionario’ would have complained via Twitter and, The new creative leader of WWE, Triple H would have a plan B for him so that his presence at SummerSlam is assured.

For his part, Dolph Ziggler returned to television programming a few weeks ago attacking ‘Mr. Money in the Bank’, Theory. And continuing his interventions against the young talent in the following weeks.

