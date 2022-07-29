Zara opens in Morelia and a store with an elevator surprises locals

Zara is one of the most valuable apparel brands, according to an estimate from Brand Finance.

The National Retail Federation and the IBM Institute for Business Value discovered the reasons to go to a physical store.

An exclusive Statista projection for platform subscribers measured the value of apparel in Mexico.

Zara inaugurated a store in Morelia and the fact was reported by a local media, which was surprised because it has elevator and escalators.

The surprise caused by the opening of a Zara store goes beyond the physical aspects of its store, it is an exception to the trend of closing physical stores that has been registered in Inditex, the company that owns Zara, in projections given by media 2021where the closure of 1,200 stores in the world, of which 100 would be made in the American market.

Zara is without a doubt one of the key stores to understand the business of clothing and despite the fact that it is no longer in the first places of the most valuable in this segment, its performance in fast fashion and now migration to premium designs, with brands like Massimo Dutti Studioallowed brands like Vuitton, chanell Y gucci begin to be valued in the clothing industry, as the most valuable, because the habit of buying their clothes has been established, both for designs and for trends in networks.

Brand Finance estimated that for this year, Zara reached a brand value in apprel of 12 thousand 997 million dollarsranking seventh, behind Nikeat the head of this measurement with $33 billion either gucci with $18.11 billion in brand value, which led it to occupy the third place in the measurement.

Zara surprises with a store in Morelia

The headline of Mi Morelia, a news website, is blunt: “ZARA impacts Morelia now with 2 floors, elevator and more.” The note echoes the surprise that the store caused in the tiktoker Cynthia Arroyo, who showed every detail of the new store.

“As if that were not enough, there is an elevator that will allow you to comfortably go from one floor to another,” explained the media to talk about the surprise that the store caused not only to the author of the note, since he generalized and assures that Zara left speechless with its new concept in the capital of Michoacán.

The history of opening stores in Mexican towns, where these inaugurations are described as surprising, has already had chronicles like the one that caused Liverpoolwhen a media reported the operation of the first escalator in Tlaxcala, when the opening of the department store was announced.

Opening stores has led to firms such as National Retail Federation Y IBM Institute for Business Valuea research what are the benefits for a brand of doing it and is that according to the firms, this allows them to reach a 50 percent of consumers who seek to visit a store to make a purchase, because they can touch and feel the products before being motivated to purchase them. 47 percent described as positive the experience of being able to acquire their own products and 43 percent He said that he goes to a store because he can buy the products immediately.

Physical stores are important spaces for commercial research, when buying habits inside them are measured, the activations of brands to sell or the feeling caused by certain aspects, such as an elevator in a Zara store in Morelia or an escalator in a Liverpool store in Tlaxcala.

All these elements have marked a unique scenario in retail, where the interest of brands in understanding the market has been crucial and, most importantly, discovering the value that a physical store has for consumers in cities like Morelia.

