WWE SummerSlam 2022 predictions | solo wrestling

This weekend a new WWE Premium Live Event is celebrated and, as it could not be less, we ventured to find out the forecast with our predictions article. Based on rumors and sensations, I leave you my opinion on what could happen in SummerSlam 2022.

LoganPaul vs. The Miz

Logan Paul will have a new challenge: fight in WWE for the first time under a SummerSlam contract. For this type of talent, participating once in a show and continuing with his life is not as complicated as continuing in the company. Paul had a victory at WrestleMania alongside The Miz against Los Mysterio. This time his mentor will be measured and everything indicates that he will win. We expect the best version of both to give us a show as good as it is unexpected.



My bet: LoganPaul

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Corbin has become a PPV match loser. Each of his characters have drifted over time and his current character does not invite optimism. Pat McAfee did a fantastic job at WrestleMania 38, practically becoming the MVP of the second day. He has great potential, but his place is at the commentary table. For that reason, and with the arrival of new minds at the helm of WWE, I hope that someone hits the key and knows how to see in Corbin the great talent that he is and how much he can contribute to the company. The bets favor McAfee, but this time I will vote for the one I most want to win.

My bet: Happy Corbin.

The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day

Rey Mysterio revealed this week that his goal is to retire before the age of 50 (he is currently 47). Honestly, the masked man has already given everything and his son needs to get rid of him. We’ve been speculating about Dominik’s betrayal for a long time, but SummerSlam seems like the right time. Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley caused a sensation at the time of expelling Edge, but Ripley’s injury has left the group on the verge of death. It seems that WWE has believed in them again, but they not only need a blow like Dominik’s, they also need victories.





My bet: Judgment Day.

The Usos vs. Street Profits

The appearance of Jeff Jarrett as a special referee in this fight has me thinking that a defeat of the Use is possible. In a month, The Bloodline can quickly fall like a house of cards, and it all depends on Roman Reigns. The defeat of the Uso could be the beginning of that catastrophe, but it is something difficult to predict. The apparent entry into the tag team division of the duo formed by AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler has done nothing but mislead me. Could they be the ones to really dethrone the brothers? Also, what will Jeff Jarrett do? It gives me that the guitar is not going to take the bad guys exactly.



My bet: The Uses.

Bobby Lashley vs. theory

SummerSlam could be the night of Theory, or just a night to forget. He has many open fronts and that makes his performance in the event unpredictable. As for the fight for the United States Championship, I don’t think the use of the briefcase is linked to a victory against Lashley. Remember the Seth Rollins trade at WrestleMania 31: he came in after losing in a singles match to Seth Rollins. Perhaps that is once again WWE’s strategy, that of deception. Theory should focus on trading him, which might not come in this show. Losing to Lashley is not negative. He is a top tier wrestler on the roster holding an intermediate title. But he is still an asset to a higher degree. A defeat against him will not imply a deterioration in the character of Theory.





My bet: Bobby Lashley.

Bianca Belair vs. becky lynch

I have a feeling that the fights for the women’s titles are going to be closely linked. What happens in one of them will condition the other, the result being completely different. If the match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 is to happen, at some point one of the two will have to take one of the titles. If I have to bet on a defense, it should be Bianca Belair. She has achieved a top-tier status, and her title is a very important added value for her. The Draft is drawing near and Becky Lynch could be traded to SmackDown (or Ronda to Raw with the title, who knows).





My bet: Bianca Belaire.

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan had her big moment at Money in The Bank and everyone said the same thing: she deserved it. But sometimes deserving things is not synonymous with success. However, Liv Morgan, so it is said, has managed to convince the board for her sales. She now has to take on Ronda Rousey one-on-one and I honestly don’t see how she can sell us a clean win for the champion. Ronda Rousey is not the same as her in the first stage of her, but she is still an indomitable tiger in the ring. If she loses cleanly she will officially become a domesticated animal and I don’t know to what extent WWE is interested in that image. Anyway, I don’t rule out any of the options.





My bet: Ronda Rousey.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE has given us the biggest clue to the outcome of this match for a long time: Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman has stayed away from the Tribal Chief on television for months and has only worked with him at local weekend events. Why prepare the ground for so long if you don’t want to arrive in Cardiff with Roman as champion and Drew as a contender. The original plans for SummerSlam had Randy Orton as a contender. It seems that WWE has bought as much time as possible to get to Clash at The Castle with the same plan.





My bet: Roman Reigns.

