KHLOE Kardashian spent time in prison in 2007 after violating probation on a drunk driving charge.

Khloe was arrested for DUI in 2007 in California and initially received community service as punishment.

Why did Khloe Kardashian go to jail?

In addition to community service, Khloe was ordered to complete an alcohol education course.

Although Khloe successfully completed her community service, she also violated her probation.

The reason Kardashian sued for violating parole is that he missed several sessions due to his busy schedule.

Although some figures that a celebrity would receive special treatment, this was not the case.

How long has Khloe Kardashian been in prison?

The judge in her case sentenced the celebrity to 30 days in prison.

In addition to prison, she would also be forced to participate in an alcohol treatment program.

While her month in jail seemed scary, she actually didn’t stay behind bars for that long.

Instead of the 30 days she was sentenced to, she actually only served less than a day.

Eventually Kardashian was released after less than three hours due to overcrowding.

This is a common practice for prisons, which often release nonviolent offenders if they have little space.

Upon his release, his representatives issued a statement.

Her representative said at the time: “Khloe is ready and willing to serve her sentence, no matter how long and where, and solve it.”