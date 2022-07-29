Where to find ice cream in Fortnite? all locations

Summer without stressthe summer event 2022 of fortnite season 3 brought with it a new type of consumable: ice creams. In this guide to Fortnite we tell you where to find ice cream Y what types of ice cream are there. Let’s go there:

Where to find ice cream in Fortnite Season 3? What types are there?

Ice creams are a new type of consumable item added to Fortnite during the Summer Without Stress event. They allow us to regain healthand some of them also have some additional property. We will find ice cream mainly in coolers and ice machines that are all over the island:

It is possible to find ice cream in ice machines

The little fridges are another of the possible places where we can find ice cream

Interacting with either of these two object containers we have a random chance of finding ice cream:

We found an ice cream when opening an ice machine

Another way to find ice cream in Fortnite Season 3 is going to one of these points on the map where Curucucho is (Their location is decided randomly at the start of each match.) This character throws ice cream at us:

All possible Cucurucho locations during the Summer Without Stress event

It is enough to approach this character so that he can see us, and will throw us many different types of ice cream:

Cornet throws us ice cream

This is the effect of the five different types of ice cream:

ice cream cone : Consume to gain a small amount of health.

: Consume to gain a small amount of health. frozen ice cream cone : consume to receive a small amount of health and make everything slippery (gives us the effect of frozen feet).

: consume to receive a small amount of health and make everything slippery (gives us the effect of frozen feet). spicy ice cream cone : Consume to gain a small amount of health and speed.

: Consume to gain a small amount of health and speed. curasoda ice cream cone : Consume to gradually restore health to maximum. Healing is interrupted if we take damage.

: Consume to gradually restore health to maximum. Healing is interrupted if we take damage. Curucucho special service: Consume to restore health and shield.

There are a total of five different types of ice cream in Fortnite.

The ice creams are part of the Summer Without Stress event. One of the Missions of this event asks us to know where they are, so this guide will be useful to you. In our Fortnite guide we also talk about other aspects of the game, such as how to level up fast. Don’t miss it!