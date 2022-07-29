where does it fit in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Since the official announcement, many had wondered if I Am Groot, an animated series centered on the nice component of the Guardians of the Galaxy, would have been canonical or not. Well, in addition to the confirmation, it has finally been made official where I am Groot is chronologically placed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I Am Groot: where does it chronologically fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

To ComicBook.com, Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming at Marvel Studios, revealed that I Am Groot will be set after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, released in 2017, but before the post-credits scene in which Teen Groot makes an appearance. The choice of staging a still small Groot was strongly desired by James Gunn.

Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore, I am Groot will arrive on Disney Plus on August 10th. The original short series will focus on Baby Groot’s adventures around the galaxy. A photorealistic type of animation will be used and very different from what we have seen so far with other Marvel projects. James Gunn is involved in the series and Vin Diesel will return to lend his voice to the tender character. Fans will then be able to see Groot in action in the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, coming to the streaming platform later this year.

I Am Groot will therefore be a sort of more colorful and fun prelude to the third chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy, due out in 2023. The film will close the era of the Guardians brought to the stage by James Gunn and will have a more mature tone: in addition to the debut of Will Poulter in the role of the powerful Adam Warlock there will also be Chukwudi Iwuji, actor seen in the series for HBO Max Peacemaker and a great friend of the director, in the role of the High Evolutionary, well-known villain of the Marvel comics.

