what happened to the new update 21.20?

I’ve been with my arms crossed for a few hours now, waiting for Epic Games reveal what the heck you’re going to do with the new update 21.20 of Fortnite. And, if I say this, it is due to the fact that this should have been released today, but there is no trace of it. What happened to the patch? That same question is the one that I come to answer here in the most concise way possible. I leave you with all the data below.

Has the new Fortnite update 21.20 been delayed?

The 21.20 update of Fortnite It should have come out today, July 5

It should have come out today, July 5 However, the leaker community agrees that this would have been delayed until tomorrow, July 6 ⏳

⏳ The reason for the latter would have to do with the fact that Epic Games delayed the release date of the latest battle royale tournaments, so it would have to wait a bit to release new content for the game, as the leaker has commented ShiinaBR On twitter

Update most likely won’t drop tomorrow, I’m 99% sure it’s on Wednesday I completely missed this, but a few days ago Fortnite changed Cash Cup dates from July 6 to July 5 due to “expected game updates around the same time” Basically confirms that the update will drop on July 6. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 4, 2022

So there you have it: most likely the new update 21.20 of Fortnite arrives loaded with several possible novelties starting tomorrow at 10:00 in the morning (Spanish time); at which point Epic usually disables the servers to patch the game to reopen a couple of hours later.

Needless to say… right? Tomorrow I will be attentive to any possible news that arises from Fortnite to be able to tell you all the news that comes to the game with a patch that it’s making itself want more than it should.