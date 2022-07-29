Transfer market, domino effect Cristiano Ronaldo: free at Juventus

Transfer market Juventus, a negotiation that would be released only on the basis of certain situations, can come this way.

Juventus evaluates the offensive alternative to Morata. If the Spaniard does not arrive, Martial could be the ideal alternative. Already in the past the Frenchman was associated with the Bianconeri and now he would be the favorite and valid alternative to Morata.

But everything, as ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ writes, will depend on CR7. If the Portuguese were to decide to stay with the Red Devils, then the space for Martial would again be compromised and at that point the Frenchman could choose the new Juventus adventure.

Juventus transfer market, CR7 domino effect, if he stays at Manchester Martial he gets free

Martial is one of the favorite profiles of the Juventus management because he can play the double role in attack, unlike other profiles of the caliber of Muriel and Arnautovic who are always close to the Juventus market.

But everything, as mentioned above, will also depend on the will of the former Juventus CR7. In fact, if Ronaldo decided to leave Manchester for Martial, a space would open up again, otherwise if CR7 were to remain at that point the Frenchman will surely leave. We just have to wait for the operation to evolve, knowing that Juventus will choose the best possible for Allegri.