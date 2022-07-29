this Xiaomi is a beast that throws its price

It is a Xiaomi mid-premium range mobile and it can be yours for just over 300 euros. The quality is assured, the spectacular discount too.

It is the most advanced model of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 series and has a brutal quality-price ratio that makes it an excellent purchase. We introduce you to Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5Ga mid-premium range smartphone that can be yours for only 307 euros on Amazon in the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The fall is important, because the original price of this model is 399.99 euros.

In addition to save you more than 90 euros In your purchase, you get a smartphone with some features that border on the high range. For example, you have a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor that offers excellent performance and that it has a 5G modem, an advanced main camera of 108MP and impressive fast charging 120W to charge the mobile in a matter of minutes. Without a doubt, if you plan to spend around 300 euros, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is of the best mobiles you can buy.

Amazon’s is the best price at the moment, it is clear if we compare it with other stores. For example in aliexpress square the same model goes down only to €325while in the Xiaomi Official Store is kept in the €399.99.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

The cheapest Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is the one from graphite gray color, that is, a very elegant and discreet dark gray. Thanks to having a matte back, the terminal repels fingerprints and dirt well. In addition, with a thickness of 8.34 millimeters and a weight of 204 grams, it offers a good feeling of robustness when we hold it. You don’t need to buy a cover to protect it, it is already included in the box.

The images shown by this Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G are of great quality thanks to a 6.67-inch AMOLED screenresolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. It is a panel that offers good contrast, vivid colors and a very outstanding fluidity. The fingerprint reader is on the right side, offering fast and accurate performance. By the way, in this Xiaomi mobile you can connect your wired headphones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which drops to 307 euros, squanders quality in all its sections.

We continue talking about our protagonist to tell you that he rides a MediaTek Dimension 920 processor and that, in practice, this means that you can perform any task without problems. In addition, as its name indicates, it is a 5G mobile, so you can navigate at maximum speed. As for the operating system, it arrives with MIUI 13 based on Android 11, although it has been a while since update to Android 12 is available.

The photographic system of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is led by a 108 MP rear main camera capable of taking high-quality photos. Next to it are an 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor, while the front camera is 16 MP and does a good job too. On the other hand, it is important that you know that you will enjoy a high quality sound thanks to the super linear dual speakers that the phone equips.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Before concluding, it is important to mention that its 4,500 mAh battery can even last two days with light use. If you are more demanding, it will reach the end of the day without problems. The most impressive thing is that just need 15 minutes to fully charge thanks to the 120W fast charge. Without a doubt, it is one of the features that you will appreciate the most if you do not like to depend a lot on the charger.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has such good features that it is normal that its original price is 399.99 euros. However, that is not what you have to pay for it. As you know, on Amazon it plummets to 307 eurostakes the opportunity.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.