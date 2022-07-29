this is the smartphone for everyone from Motorola and it costs only 209 euros

This new Moto G32 updates the affordable cut of Motorola’s mid-range, with everything you expect from a mobile in 2022 and a very careful experience for only 209 euros.

It’s been pretty quiet Motorola in these first months of 2022, but it seems that the iconic North American firm -now with Chinese roots inherited from Lenovo- wants to make up for lost time, first introducing us to the well-known and highly anticipated Frontier in the form of the Motorola X30 Pro, which is now accompanied by a more restrained renewal for the most affordable range of the mid-range from the Android catalog.

This is where this new Moto G32in the most complicated battle in the industry, but with enough credentials to become the most democratic smartphone of all the Motorola we have seen to date, the one that will satisfy more people and will surely concentrate a greater volume of sales due to its great price/performance ratiobased on a very attractive price of only 209 euros.

It is a fairly basic model but conceived from the perspective of those wonderful years of the Moto G under the umbrella of Google, with hardware above its direct competition and modern finishes, up to par and with very few cracks in its data sheet as you will see right now.

In fact, we are going to start with what is important, which is first to leave you the link to the Motorola website where you can consult its complete argument and all its detailsin addition to reserving your unit in case of interest:

Moto G32, all the information

And now, without further ado, here you are. the complete technical sheet and characteristics of this new Moto G32, along with a Photo gallery Motorola courtesy of your finish Satin Silver… _Will you come with us to see it?

Moto G32, features and technical specifications

Moto G32 Technical sheet and specifications Dimensions 161.78 x 73.84 x 8.49 (mm) Weight 184(g) Screen 6.5-inch IPS-LCD, 90Hz pixel density FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels), 405 dpi, 20:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, octa-core @ 2.4 GHz and Adreno™610 GPU RAM 6GB Storage 128 GB, expandable with microSD Operating system Android 12, My UX connectivity 4G LTE (dual SIM), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dual-Band, aGPS, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, NFC, 3.5 mm audio-jack, USB type-C rear cameras 50 MP (wide) f/1.8 + 8 MP (ultrawide & depth) f/2.2 + 2 MP (macro) f/2.4, PDAF autofocus, HDR, gyro-EIS, FHD video (30 fps), LED flash Frontal camera 16 MP (wide) f/2.4 Drums 5,000 mAh (non-removable), TurboPower 30 W Others Plastic Construction, Water-Repellent Design, Side Fingerprint Reader, Dual Stereo Speakers, Includes Protective Case and Charger starting price €209

Photo gallery

A modern design, 90 Hz screen, versatile cameras and battery, a lot of battery!

With these premises and if it has all this, many of you will be wondering since what the hell can we ask for more from the new Moto G32 for a price of approximately 200 euros, but this smartphone is not made to stand out but to please, and surely will do for most average android userswhich do not require high power but do require a smartphone that does not lack anything.

It is precisely here where the Moto G32 stands out, and as you will have verified in its technical file it brings all the essentials that we ask of a smartphone in 2022including connectors USB-C and audio-jack for headphones plus a slot for microSD that many still appreciate.

And that with a solvent hardware platform led by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680which will give life assisted by 6 GB of and 128 GB of storage to a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution that dares to refresh at 90 hertz for a more fluid and satisfying user experience.

They don’t miss the appointment lots of cameras and stereo audio for a careful multimedia, which starts from a 50 megapixel sensor accompanied by an ultra wide angle (8 MP) and a macro (2 MP), in addition to another 16 MP sensor for the front.

All this with Android 12 with the usual Motorola customizationalmost zero and with the purest Android experience possible, in a plastic casing that also manages to reduce the weight up to 184 grams despite a considerable size due to its large screen diagonal.

Special mention for the generous 5,000 mAh battery that offers fast charging at 30 watts of power, and also for the connectivity section that ensures dual SIM and all the most important protocols including NFC for mobile paymentspresenting that yes the only mole of the device that is the fall of 5G networks last generation.

You can’t have it all and also this Moto G32 was so affordable, and also (almost) no one needs 5G right now taking into account that not even the operators offer good coverage in this technology.

Moto G32, prices and launch

Fortunately you won’t have to wait, because the new Moto G32 is already on sale in Spain on the official Motorola website, where we can buy it with a single memory configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, choosing between three different finishes: Satin Silver, Mineral Gray Y rose gold.

Cost 209 eurosa very fair price, with the possibility of purchasing warranty extensions for €15.99, €35.99 and €43.99 in a limited offer for plans motocare.

will be the next August 19 when its availability will open to all retailersoperators and sales centers that regularly work with Motorola.

