“They put us to look for our flights”

The players of the Mexican National Women’s Soccer Team They denounced through social networks that they received the indication to find their own flights to get to Finland to the World Cup in the specialty, in which they are candidates for the gold medal.

The players of the Mexican National Team had to leave for Madrid on Wednesday, July 27, and from there go to Finland, however, the Mexican Federation of American Soccer did not manage correctly and tried to buy the trips at the mere hour, and now he tries to hide behind the Lufthansa airline strike, as a person close to the team told Sopitas.com.

Fictional flights for the American football team

The players have not even been able to leave our country because the purchase of the trips was not managed. On Thursday, July 28, a group of players was transferred to the airport to, supposedly, take a couple of flights, although shortly after they returned from the airport, since the flights did not exist.

“We had been told that we could start having flights in which we could go out, however, apparently they were fictitious”, said Andrea Romero, who clarified that the versions that point to the Lufthansa strike are false.

“They took several people out of the concentration, who returned moments later because those flights obviously never existed Y the notes that were reported are false, ignore them, they are completely false notes; we don’t have flights Indian.

FMFA

Players have to find their own flights

Romero confirmed what we told in Sopitas regarding the indication that the players received to find their own flights to leave the country for the World Cup. “Right now the situation is that they made us look for our flights and we do not know for sure if we are going to have the support of the federation”he mentioned.

Paulina Díaz expressed herself in the same sense, detailing that for each player a budget of 90 thousand pesos was authorized for the flightswhich the Mexican Federation of American Football had to manage for a long time, chaired since 2020 by César Barrera, whose departure is already being requested on Change.org.

“We have a limited budget. They had told us that approximately 90 thousand pesos for each player to find each our flights. The instructions were: ‘look for your flight and if you find it I’ll take the card and pay’, just like that. Our coaches are also in the same situation, we are all looking. Unfortunately we were notified of this a couple of hours ago and to the best of our knowledge our flight left yesterday at one in the afternoon”he indicated.

Andrea Romero and Paulina Diaz players of the Equipped Women’s National Team talk about the reality in which they find themselves, sad is it that those paladins of justice who hung a medal? that does not belong to them and@FMFOFFICIALMX?? ? they have left them alone pic.twitter.com/TI4ClcGkLX — Aaron Soriano (@sorianoaaron) July 28, 2022

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on July 28, some players had found direct flights to Helsinki, from Cancun and MonterreyHowever, at that time, there were no flights to these cities of Quintana Roo and Nuevo León, from Mexico City.

They organize a collection to be able to go to the World Cup

Before that scenario, the players found 60 available places on a flight to Amsterdam, and from there go to Finland. However, the president of the Federation, Cesar Barrera He indicated that he would not allow them to fly without the certainty that there would be a connection to Helsinki.

The only thing he offered is that in case they found said connection and it was safe, the Federation would pay for that flight to Amsterdam with the budget you (supposedly) have. Thus, the players organized a collection to have resources to pay for the connection of the Netherlands to Finland.

The Mexican National Team appeals to the International Federation of American Football may postpone the day or time of its first gameagainst Great Britain, before the abandonment of the local federation.

It may interest you