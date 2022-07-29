“They ended their dreams, it is unfair”, denounces the father of an affected

The Mexico team second group which was stranded in germany arrived this Thursday in Sofia, Bulgariawhere from today the World Taekwondo Cadet categorybut three selected were eliminatedto the arrive too late at the venue.

What confirmed the head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), Ana Gabriela Guevarathose selected Valentina Diaz, Georgina Ochoa and Naomi Alvarez they were unable to participate not arriving in time for the weigh-in ceremony on Wednesdayso I know blamed airline strike that I had to transfer them from Frankfurtso only they managed to arrive a day laterand when the first day was over.

“After a fucking calvary who made it happen to me, finally my daughter is coming. Here in Bulgaria it is very late, the competition is overif you check the athletes they are already leaving and my daughter has just arrived”, denounced with a post on Facebook Jorge Ochoa, father of Georgina, one of the three teams that arrived late to the World Cup and are left without the option of competing.

In his social media video, the outraged father of Georgina ensures that will take steps to put a stop to this problem and regretted that the other affected parents did not raise their voices to denounce the failures of the directors.

UNFAIR

“You guys they think this is fair? Do you think that I will not raise my voice? They messed with the most beautiful thing I have and I am not going to let it go, ”says Ochoa while he receives his daughter, whom receives between tears for the impotence of not fulfilling a dream of representing Mexico in a World Cup.

You can also read… Ana Guevara blames the airlines for the fact that the taekwondo team did not reach the World Cup: “They are imponderable that cannot be avoided even with a crystal ball”

“The team from Mexico has just arrived while today’s competition is over. They ended the dreams of my daughter and two other girls. It’s not fair what they did, I don’t understand why the other two dads don’t show their faces. A girl from Jalisco and another from Aguascalientes were affected, ”says the father of Georgina Ochoa, outraged at being late and not participating in the Taekwondo World Cup.

“My daughter came with every intention of winning a medal and these bastards they ended his dreamthis is not valid, it is a total injustice”, alleges Georgina’s father.

16 selected cadet category arrived late to the World Cupbut 13 still will have the opportunity to participate. This ‘thanks’ to the fact that the Mexican Taekwondo Federation requested that the weigh-in ceremonies be postponed as much as possible; although it could also affect the performance of athletes.