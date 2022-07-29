They are plus sizes: Khloe Kardashian’s Good American jeans made me feel ripped but people pointed out a problem

KHLOE Kardashian’s Good American brand has received wide praise for the inclusiveness of its size.

The Good American range of jeans offers a wide variety of items for all shapes.

Plus-size TikTok user Sara Vee reviewed her favorite Good American jeans which, according to her, made her feel ripped.

“If you’re looking for good quality denim, you already know Good American is all I’m talking about. They have a whole collection of jeans for $ 99 and I’m here to share some of my favorite styles with you, ”Sara told viewers of her.

The TikToker fashioned black Good Legs Good American jeans in a size 18.

“I love the way their jeans hug every inch of my curves. They are absolutely on fire, ”she said.

“I am so in love. Look how it sits on the curve, the booty is fine, life is fine, ”Sara continued.

Sara said the $ 99 jeans made her feel confident and ripped.

The 5-foot TikToker then tried the Good American Good Petite skinny jeans, which also cost $ 99.

Modeling the tight-fitting mid-rise jeans, Sara said, “Look how flattering these jeans are, they look so good on your body.”

“These also have a tummy control that my mom’s bag can appreciate. They fit super comfortable, the length is absolutely perfect, ”she concluded.

While Khloe Kardashian’s brand prides itself on its inclusiveness, some fans have pointed out a big problem with jeans.

“Um something cheaper ?? commented one of Sara’s followers on TikTok.

Another person said, “When he said $ 99 I was shocked.”