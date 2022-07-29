These tanks do not withdraw protests in China, it is a military exercise

A video is circulating on Twitter and Facebook in which several war tanks are seen advancing along an avenue in the province of Henan, in China. According to the publications, the government allegedly deployed these tanks to control protests against four banks that froze the withdrawal of funds by customers.

NeverthelessThis is false. The video actually shows a military exercise in Shandong province that is not related to the recent demonstrations.

Some of the publications take this video out of context they quote: “In China, tanks and other armored vehicles protect banks from the official announcement that people’s savings are now ‘investments’ that cannot be withdrawn.”

This disinformation has been shared in countries such as the United States, Mexico, Peru, Panama, India and in China itself, where other users have expressed their fear that this measure will be replicated. Remembering what happened in June 1989 in the Tiananmen Square in Beijing Well, one of the most representative images of the protests at that time is when a man stood motionless in front of a column of military tanks.

It was a military exercise

reverse lookup on Google of some of the frames of the video referred us to the verifications of AP Y newthralmeans that like The hound are part of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCNfor its acronym in English), and that deny this information.

Images of the hotel seen in the background of the video were also found on several tourist and travel websites. Its about Ji Hotel which is located in Shandong province, more than 400 kilometers of Henan, where the protests were held.

A Ji Hotel staff member told APthat the tanks did go through there on July 17, but as part of a military exercise that takes place every year, and that it was in no way related to the protests against the banks.

Watching the video we can also notice how passers-by calmly record and watch the deployment of the tanks. In accordance with newthralthe Chinese Ministry of National Defense shared on its website a screenshot of the official communication from the China Maritime Safety Administration, reporting that military exercises would be held in Shandong.

The protests in Henan

Since April 2022, four rural banks in the central province of Henan have frozen millions of dollars in deposits, hit by the country’s economic slowdown, prompting protests at the entrance of the Zhengzhou city central bank branch. In these, customers have claimed not to be able to withdraw their money.

On July 10, the largest protest was held to date, in which they denounced corruption and chanted slogans with messages such as “return the money that it cost me so much to earn”, which triggered a violent repression in which security agents confronted and assaulted demonstrators, in addition to which some demonstrators were detained.

Days later, Chinese regulators they promised gradually reimburse clients who were left without access to their funds, but not all of them have received their money yet.

In conclusion, The video is taken out of context because it does not show a form of repression for the demonstrations against the banks in the Chinese province of Henan, but rather a military exercise in Shandong, more than 400 kilometers away.