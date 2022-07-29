These 2 cameras on your mobile could have their days numbered

Image processing has improved a lot, so much so that right now the presence of the ‘macro’ and ‘depth’ sensors is hardly justifiable because they have practically no use.

You have already realized why you have one in your pocket, but it is a long time since our smartphones have become glass and metal sandwiches with a bunch of cameras glued onboth in front and behind, some with more utility than others and many of them unjustifiable especially in the most basic range.

In fact, picking up the gauntlet from our colleagues at SamMobile, it seems clear that with advances in technology and image processing improvements that have been incorporated in recent months in most mobile phones of practically all ranges, at least two of the usual cameras of our mobiles should have their days numbered for its testimonial functionality.

Obviously, we talk about the sensors depth Y macrothe first of them intended for measure depth for blurring bokeh and the second with a testimonial presence in basic smartphones, with a resolution of 2 or 5 megapixels at most and debatable results when it comes to take pictures at close range.

Image processing has improved so much that the presence of the ‘depth’ sensor is no longer as necessary, and it would surely be more useful to save sensors and integrate them with higher quality than to maintain 3, 4 or 5 cameras, all of them with debatable results.

The truth is having 3, 4 or even 5 cameras does not ensure the best resultsand much less when we talk about the mid-cut smartphones in which they are integrated a lot of average quality sensors that really only help when it comes to marketing and not so much to obtain good quality in the photographs.

Without going any further and continuing with the analysis carried out by SamMobile, the truth is that Samsung’s Galaxy A series exemplifies this wonderfully, since most of its members have four sensors of which only the main and the ultra wide angle do their job correctlyleaving the macro and depth in the background only to be shown in the back.

The software and processing improvements They mean that we do not need a depth sensor at this point to perform bokehand although to date they have not dared An affordable telephoto lens would surely be more useful in any mid-range smartphone. with 2x zoom and acceptable results to replace the macro.

If given a choice, I myself would prefer a better quality main sensor, accompanied by the already classic ultra wide angle and a telephoto zoom lens that offered more versatility. No crazy things are needed!

In fact, many manufacturers already use wide angles for these depth calculation tasks, and even a much cheaper ToF sensor can be integrated that leaves room for the telephoto lens in mid-range mobiles.

Also it could be that they were removed so as not to implement anything new with cost savings in mind, taking advantage precisely of the fact that image processing already allows us to do tricks and sometimes less is more for quality results and a more satisfying user experience… Or do you know what the hell all those little holes on the back of your mobile are used for?

We accept ship if the cost savings are passed on to the customer and the final price of the devices is improved, and in any case it is true that the cameras macro Y depth they should have their days numbered either to save, to leave space for fewer but better components or to incorporate more usable sensors into the cast, such as the telephoto.

