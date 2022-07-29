there is an offer from a rival club “

“ Cristiano Ronaldo, through your attorney Jorge Mendes urged the Manchester United to set a price on his own tag because he would have a real offer from a rival club“This was reported by the British newspaper Sun as the last chapter – in chronological order – of the interminable market telenovela linked to the Portuguese ace ex Juventus and Real Madrid .

CR7 who, by now is very well known, wants to leave the Red Devils – with whom he is linked until next 30 June 2023 – because he does not want to know not to play the Champions League. Competition that the Mancunian club will not compete in the 2022-2023 season due to the sixth place in the past year. The Sun adds: “There were intense talks this week between Jorge Mendes and the United management. Which, however, in fact, has not yet received any offers and, precisely for this reason, does not want to lend itself to strange market maneuvers, let alone granting the release to CR7since the intention remains to have the Portuguese honor the second and last year of his contract at Old Trafford“.