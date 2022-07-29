‘Theft, he took a song of mine’

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news A few hours after its official release, at midnight on Friday 29 July, Renaissancethe new album by Beyoncé, it is already making people talk (a lot) about itself. Not only for its very rich tracklist – there are 16 songs contained – which highlights all the talent of Queen B, but for a controversy that has exploded between social media and the American press, with the unreleased Energy which would actually contain the sampling – apparently not required – of a song by the singer Kelis. It was the latter who railed against Beyoncé via social media, defining the move that was not at all admirable, how much more a real theft: “He took one of my songs”.

Beyoncé unveils the cover of the new album, appears as Lady Godiva The publication of Renaissancethe new album by Beyoncéon musical platforms and in physical format from Friday 29 July, brought with it a rich series of moments with a bittersweet flavor, so much for the singer of Halo, as for his fans. Queen B was in fact accused, shortly after the release of the new album, by the New York singer Kelisfor (presumably) using a sample of his famous 2000 song, Milkshakefor an album track Renaissanceby title Energy, without first asking your permission on usage rights. How did Kelis find out? It would have been thanks to some fans that immediately after first listening to Renaissance, would have flocked to social media to compliment the New York artist herself for her collaboration with Beyoncé. Except making sure that the singer of Milkshakesnapped pointing the finger at Queen B, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (who worked on the piece), to accuse them of a real theft. “This is a rip off! Beyoncé sings “You won’t break my soul“(You won’t break my soul), maybe just because he doesn’t have one. They have no soul and integrity ”would comment Kelis disappointed and embittered by what happened.

Kelis’s words on social media SEE ALSO All videos about music and concerts While the world press is still expecting a reaction from Beyoncé and his artistic entourage, Kelis she continued to comment on the incident on social media: “I am shocked by the level of disrespect of all three parties involved (referring to Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo). What happened is absurd ”. The singer of Trick Me and Get Along With You in Energy she then went on to tell how she became aware of the presence of a sampling of Milkshake, “I knew it the same way you all did.” Kelis said she was angry and disappointed not only with Beyoncé, but also with the producers, because everything that happened was disrespectful to say the least. “Stop saying I’m jealous. Jealous of someone who uses my song? They should have at least contacted me, even through a manager and said ‘this is what we thought we were doing’. Even if you want to do it at all costs, but at least warn ”.

