The young piano star Frida Bollani Magoni arrives at the Fortezza delle Verrucole

She is not yet 18 years old and is establishing herself as one of the most mature and surprising artists on the international scene. Her performances on her web go viral and her debut album First Tourreleased a few days ago, has definitively imposed Frida Bollani Magoni to the general public. The artist will be in concert tomorrow (July 30) at the Fortezza delle Verrucole in San Romano in Garfagnana as part of the festival Mont’Alfonso under the stars.

The concert will start at 20.30. Tickets – single seat € 17.50 – are available on the official website montalfonsoestate.it, on ticketone.it and in the Box Office Toscana points (click here). In Castelnuovo di Garfagnana the pre-sales can be found at the Pro Loco and Fidelity Tours. Tickets also available on the day of the show, from 7 pm, at the ticket office of the Fortezza delle Verrucole.

A tracklist that summarizes his origins and his musical interests, from those shared with his parents – the two exceptional talents Petra Magoni and Stefano Bollani – such as Lucio Dalla, Leonard Cohen, Franco Battiato, up to the interest in songs and the music of his generation from Ariana Grande to Britney Spears. All reinterpreted with what is already an unmistakable figure of Frida: an extraordinary ability to take possession of the notes and return them with other meaningsbinding other emotions, giving them new and unexpected lives.

Scheduled in ancient fortresses and natural parks of the Apuan Alps and the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, Mont’Alfonso under the stars continues until 21 August. Vinicio Capossela is coming – as part of a two-day event dedicated to Ludovico Ariosto – Umberto Tozzi, Stefano Massini, Giorgio Panariello, Aka7even, Maurizio Carucci, Danilo Rea, the Florentine Chamber Orchestra and many other artists. P.

At the Fortress of Verrucole Free parking is available at the Fortezza (from 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm), about 6oo meters from the entrance. The emergency management service and assistance to the public is coordinated by the municipal civil protection office of the Municipality of Castelnuovo di Garfagnana. Logistics management by the Technical Office of the Municipality of San Romano in Garfagnana with the support of the voluntary group Fortress of San Romano, Misericordia di Camporgiano and the Autieri d’Italia section of Garfagnana.

Disabled people can buy a specific ticket at the lowest price scheduled for the event and enter with a companion, who is granted free admission. Tickets are available exclusively at the Pro Loco sales point in Piazza delle Erbe in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana (0583 641007). The purchase of a generic ticket is strongly discouraged.