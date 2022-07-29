The United States enters a “technical recession”: why it is dangerous and how it can affect Latin America

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

wall street

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Stock markets are waiting for what may happen in the coming months. (file photo)

The world’s largest economy is in the midst of a storm.

Its growth suffered two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, a milestone classified as a “technical recession”, although in many countries it is considered a recession with all its letters.

This is not the case in the United States, where the authorities are awaiting other data to confirm whether the economy has really entered recessionary territory, a scenario defined by many US experts as “a significant decline in economic activity that extends throughout the economy and lasts more than a few months.

The key fact released this Thursday is that the country’s annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased 0.9% in the second quarteradding to the fall of 1.6% in the first quarter.

