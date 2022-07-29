the unexpected request of the in-laws!

Message from Argentina for Paulo Dybala. THE parents of Oriana Sabatini, fiancée of the new Roma player for four years now, have publicly expressed their desire to become grandparents. Catherine Fulop, Dybala’s mother-in-law, shared a photo with her husband on her Instagram account Osvaldo Sabatini She is a girl. “You can’t wait to become a grandfather, right?”, he wrote. It is not the first time that Fulop, a well-known Venezuelan actress, has made such a request to her daughter and son-in-law. Already a few months ago, competing at Masterchef Celebrityhe confided: “If I would like to cook for my grandchildren? Sure, I would! I am learning for this. I need a joy at this stage of my life, it will be a joy “. Request to which Dybala and Oriana they never replied: the couple, between hot photos and declarations of love, has not yet spoken openly about the desire to start a family.