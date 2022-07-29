the unexpected request of the in-laws!
Message from Argentina for Paulo Dybala. THE parents of Oriana Sabatini, fiancée of the new Roma player for four years now, have publicly expressed their desire to become grandparents. Catherine Fulop, Dybala’s mother-in-law, shared a photo with her husband on her Instagram account Osvaldo Sabatini She is a girl. “You can’t wait to become a grandfather, right?”, he wrote. It is not the first time that Fulop, a well-known Venezuelan actress, has made such a request to her daughter and son-in-law. Already a few months ago, competing at Masterchef Celebrityhe confided: “If I would like to cook for my grandchildren? Sure, I would! I am learning for this. I need a joy at this stage of my life, it will be a joy “. Request to which Dybala and Oriana they never replied: the couple, between hot photos and declarations of love, has not yet spoken openly about the desire to start a family.
The famous family of Oriana Sabatini
Born in 1996, Oriana Sabatini he is part of a well-known family in South America. His father is an entrepreneur and actor of Italian origin Osvaldo Sabatini while the mother is Catherine Fulop, a Venezuelan model and actress. Oriana’s aunt is the famous former tennis player Gabriela Sabatini. Oriana is known in Argentina as a singer and actress: in the past she opened the concerts of Ariana Grande and Coldplay. She the artist met Dybala thanks to Instagram: in the past she loved the youtuber Julian Serrano. Since 2018 Oriana has been very loyal to Dybala: for the love of the player she moved to Italy. Sabatini also admitted to being bisexual.