The posts with the most likes, from the egg to CR7, to Ariana Grande

As Henrik Ibsen said "A picture is worth a thousand words". It certainly can be worth it millions (and millions) of "likes" on Instagram. Especially if a well-known or well-known name is posting it. But that's not necessarily the case.

Here then is the ranking of the most popular photos on Instagram and that of the most iconic photos in history. She drew them by Inkifi, thanks to her experience in creating memorable photo albums.

The post with the most likes? The egg that “beat” Kylie Jenner

In first place, with 56.1 million likes is an egg. Well yes, an egg. It was shared on Instagram on January 5, 2018 by the English account world_record_egg. It was posted precisely for the purpose of reaching the top of the most liked images. It is in fact accompanied by the invitation: “Let’s make a world record together and get the most appreciated post ever on Instagram. We beat Kylie Jenner’s current record ”. She achieved the goal, getting more likes than the little hand of the newborn Stormi Webster holding Jenner’s finger.

Challenge the egg Cristiano Ronaldo

In second place in the ranking, the photo with which Cristiano Ronaldo announces that his partner is expecting twins. With 32.9 million likes.

In third place, XXXTentacion’s last and only post before his disappearance in May 2018. The young American rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Onofroy, was murdered in broad daylight in Deerfield Beach, north of Miami. The post collected 29.5 million likes.

Long live the newlyweds! Among the posts with the most likes

In fourth place? The wedding photos of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomezwith 26.6 million likes.

They follow Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner that reveal the birth of the second child (25 million likes), the post with a dedication by Zendaya to Tom Holland (24.5).

Movies, children and dyes

Again, Tom Holland recreating the meme of Spiderman (24,2), la Kylie Jenner baby girl holding mom’s finger and Billie Eilish who reveals her new blonde hair (21.9 million likes).

The great images of the past

But if these posts tell about some aspect of our time, Inkifi has also tried to consider what remains of the past in our imagination. With the ranking of the most present historical photos on the internet (using Reverse Search Images).

On the podium, man on the moonwith 31,003 results.

From World War II to the Great Depression

Per second, with 18,691 results, Lunch atop at skyscraper (or lunch on a skyscraper): the photo that appeared in 1932 on the pages of the Sunday supplement of the New York Herald Tribune, became an icon of an era, the Great Depression, and of the city of New York. Unknown author (possibly Charles C. Ebbets), portrays 11 workers perched on the scaffolding of New York’s Rockefeller Center eating lunch, without the slightest discomfort.

In third place, with 16,235 results the photo of the flag of Iwo Jima. Taken on the Japanese island on February 23, 1945 by Joe Rosenthal, photographer of Associated Press, portrays six US Army soldiers hoisting a US flag on top of the mountain. The photo quickly became a symbol of World War II, and subsequently one of the most iconic images of the entire twentieth century. They say it’s laid. But the strength of the symbol remains.

