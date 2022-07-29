the Portuguese breaks the silence, what an outlet on social media!

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is all to be written. The Portuguese champion has repeatedly told Manchester United that he wants to leave and there are several rumors that have been circulating in recent weeks about his future.

There are several teams alongside the former Juventus and Real Madrid, with voices from Spain who, in particular, also want him in the sights of Napoli.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 28: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 28, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele / Getty Images)

The player, however, in these hours has broken the silence, commenting on a post on a fan page dedicated to him. Below, what Ronaldo wrote on Instagram:

“Impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise the press doesn’t make money. You know that if you don’t lie, you can’t draw attention to people. Keep it up, one day you will catch some news ”.

A comment that responds to the numerous rumors about his future, which remains a story – an outlet apart – to be written, with the hypothesis of his farewell to Manchester United which over time becomes more and more plausible as the days and weeks go by.