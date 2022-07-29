Justin Bieber is fine. And this is the first good news. The second, however, is the restart of the tour. The third, finally, perhaps the sweetest for his Italian fans, is that the first live date will be right in the Belpaese, at Lucca Summer Festival. The appointment is set for Sunday 31 July.

Justin Bieber overcomes his illness and returns to tour

The Justin World Tour can finally resume. The Canadian artist had had to interrupt him due to an illness that had struck the ribs of his face. Contrary to popular belief, he was not the Lyme disease but a pathology that did not allow him to move his face correctly.

Usher had vouched for Justin Bieber’s health

Justin Bieber’s longtime friend, Usherin an interview he had assured fans that the Canadian singer was recovering well:

“We were able to get out while on vacation and I can tell Justin’s recovery is going great. I think whatever he’s going through right now, it’s really cool to see that he has the support of his fans and his family. I think he managed to take his world on a journey and I am happy to be part of this world, still today, as a friend ”.

The lineup of Justin Bieber’s concert at the Lucca Summer Festival

What songs would you like to hear tonight? Spoiler: the most famous hits are there! Here is the lineup of the concert by Justin Bieber to the Lucca Summer Festival.

Somebody Hold On Deserve You Holy Waun What Do You Mean Yummy Changes Love Yourself Off My Face Confident All That Matters Don’t Go Sorry Love You Different As I Am Ghost Lonely 2 Much Intentions Boyfriend Baby Peaches Anyone

Selena Gomez’s 30 years away from Justin Bieber

In the past, Justin Bieber had a long relationship with Selena Gomez. However, the couple broke up badly in 2018, after eight years marked by mutually dedicated love songs and contrasts never fully clarified.

This situation had caused Gomez several anxiety management problems that had worried his fans. Currently the American artist, who has just turned thirty, defines herself single.